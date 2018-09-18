Livexlive Media (LIVX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

LIVX opened at $4.66 on Friday. Livexlive Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 14,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $62,710.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 11,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,589.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,614 shares of company stock worth $200,202.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,142,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, formerly Loton, Corp., is global music streaming network company. The Company is focused on live music and music-related video content. It operates an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival and Hangout Music Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.