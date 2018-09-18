Litecred Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Litecred coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Litecred has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. Litecred has a market capitalization of $23,632.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.87 or 0.02932580 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00579009 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00028005 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00020639 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033280 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014037 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015100 BTC.

About Litecred

LTCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecred Coin Trading

Litecred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

