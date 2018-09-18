Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $628.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.64 million. analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 2,491,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $47,232,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

