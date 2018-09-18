Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (LILA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (NASDAQ:LILA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LILA. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

In other Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A news, insider Balan Nair purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,995,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer purchased 104,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $1,922,304.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 234,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A by 26.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A by 1.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A by 36.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 329,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Cable and Wireless Communications Limited (C&W), VTR, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Corporate and Other. The C&W segment offers cloud based integrated communication services, connectivity, and wholesale solutions to carriers and businesses via sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable networks.

