Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.12% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $110,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 31.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $241,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Catherine Aslin sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $162,111.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $29,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $445.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 29th. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

