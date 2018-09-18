Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.56 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,325 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.09% of US Foods worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 337,363 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 1,498.6% in the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 4,468,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 20.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,378,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 564,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in US Foods by 42.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,844,000 after acquiring an additional 985,296 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,217,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,700,000 after purchasing an additional 305,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.08.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USFD. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on US Foods from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “$39.60” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

