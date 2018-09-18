Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 32,112 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,112 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 98,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,449,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 16.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,231,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,472,000 after purchasing an additional 596,941 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 133.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 16.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 128,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 102,628 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $13,034,782.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,455.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 152,871 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total transaction of $19,249,516.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,151.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,479 shares of company stock valued at $82,082,428 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MSI opened at $126.49 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.