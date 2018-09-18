Laurion Capital Management LP Has $563,000 Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,098 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,820,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,787,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUSA. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $84.00 price objective on Murphy USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Murphy USA Inc has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $89.69.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Malynda K. West sold 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $349,130.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John A. Moore sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $66,659.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,576 shares of company stock worth $4,725,808 in the last 90 days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

