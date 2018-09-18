Laurion Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (MYN)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) by 329.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the first quarter valued at $1,381,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 45.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 303,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 51.7% in the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 166,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 88.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 107,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the second quarter valued at $359,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $13.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc.

