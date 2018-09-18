Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 18,623 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,623 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3,578.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 145.1% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3,813.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 108,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 105,630 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.18. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.26%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

