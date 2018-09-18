Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,758 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18,644.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 46,636,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388,086 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24,164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,629,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,919,000 after acquiring an additional 891,304 shares during the last quarter. Investure LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Investure LLC now owns 1,326,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,126,000 after acquiring an additional 742,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,209,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,816,000 after acquiring an additional 611,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $265.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $227.86 and a 52-week high of $268.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

