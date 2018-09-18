Lara May & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 2,175 Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Lara May & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,175 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,621,287,000 after buying an additional 6,488,089 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,931.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 4,486,569 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,012,266 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,005,090,000 after buying an additional 3,781,879 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7,456.3% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,551,481 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,144,000 after buying an additional 3,504,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $35,896,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $13,086,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 669,327 shares in the company, valued at $74,228,364.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 650,042 shares of company stock worth $71,264,850. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $112.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The firm has a market cap of $872.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

