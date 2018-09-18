Lannett (LCI) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Lannett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lannett from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded Lannett from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Lannett from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of LCI opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.21. Lannett has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.21 million. Lannett had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lannett will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,895 shares in the company, valued at $362,559.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Lannett by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Lannett by 473.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

