Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Stake Lifted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Landstar System worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,782,000 after purchasing an additional 231,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.52, for a total transaction of $358,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,063.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.65 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $122.20 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.80 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.60%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

