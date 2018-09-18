Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) VP Bernard Louis Mccracken III Sells 4,000 Shares

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) VP Bernard Louis Mccracken III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 604 shares in the company, valued at $10,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LE stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. 190,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $570.16 million, a PE ratio of 247.86 and a beta of -0.30.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $307.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Lands’ End’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter worth about $111,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lands’ End by 129.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.

