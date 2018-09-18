Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 169.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 340,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 214,367 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,196,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 97,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STWD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

