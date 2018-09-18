Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $690,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,635,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,238,000 after buying an additional 473,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,582,000 after buying an additional 203,368 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,516,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,347,000 after buying an additional 136,812 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,708,000 after buying an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,776,000 after buying an additional 76,968 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $222.25 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.88 and a 52 week high of $224.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.