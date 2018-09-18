Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $547,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,049,000 after acquiring an additional 107,384 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 119.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $99.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

