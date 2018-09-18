Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.93. Laboratory Corp. of America reported earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full year earnings of $11.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.36 to $11.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laboratory Corp. of America.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,711,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,937,000 after purchasing an additional 729,038 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.0% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,758,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,777,000 after acquiring an additional 67,987 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 113.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,700,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,341,000 after acquiring an additional 903,554 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,113,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,925,000 after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $171.55. 23,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,109. Laboratory Corp. of America has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $190.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Corp. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.