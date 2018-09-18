Krones AG (KRN) Receives €112.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €112.62 ($130.95).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

KRN stock traded down €0.90 ($1.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €97.70 ($113.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 12 month low of €98.70 ($114.77) and a 12 month high of €121.25 ($140.99).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

