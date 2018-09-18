Kroger Co (KR) Stake Increased by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Kroger by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Kroger by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Kroger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 94,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Kroger by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Stephens set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $27.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

