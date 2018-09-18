Kroger Co (KR) Position Cut by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437,638 shares during the quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Kroger worth $41,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,465,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,480,000 after buying an additional 1,490,831 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,856,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,120,000 after buying an additional 907,367 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,210,000 after buying an additional 696,119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,533,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,781,000 after buying an additional 119,262 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,621,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,820,000 after buying an additional 842,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,291.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

