Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Position Increased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,621,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529,235 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 39,913.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,407,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,254,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,198 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,179,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,933,000 after purchasing an additional 585,694 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 590,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 439,798 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

