Korea Investment CORP Buys 34,000 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,118,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 666,204 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,861,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 771,839 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 16.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,568,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 773,044 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 134,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,847,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 249,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TRQ opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.53. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $341.74 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 34.39%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.