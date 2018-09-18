Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO) Given a €12.40 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €12.40 ($14.42) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

ETR:KCO opened at €9.44 ($10.98) on Tuesday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €8.91 ($10.36) and a 1-year high of €11.32 ($13.16).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

