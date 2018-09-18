Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 153,479 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 0.94% of Kindred Biosciences worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,218,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 456,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 221,578 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $459.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.31. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 845,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,029,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,146,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,061,609.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,543,200 in the last ninety days. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

