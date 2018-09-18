Kibo Energy (KIBO) Stock Price Down 20.9%

Shares of Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO) dropped 20.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.36 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.38 ($0.04). Approximately 2,885,322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.28 ($0.06).

About Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops coal and other minerals in Africa. It also explores for nickel, gold, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Mbeya coal to power project that comprises 22 tenements located in south-western Tanzania.

