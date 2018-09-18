Kevin M. Landis Acquires 1,600 Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (SVVC) Stock

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC) President Kevin M. Landis bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153,083.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,932,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SVVC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. 24,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,246. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2,030.85%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVVC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital, principally by seeking capital gains on its equity and equity-related investments. It invests at least 80% of its total assets in technology companies.

