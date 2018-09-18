Kellogg (K) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.76.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 59.68% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 66,655 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $4,815,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 215,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $16,041,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 741,655 shares of company stock worth $53,371,974. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.