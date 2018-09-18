KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19,286.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,228,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,118,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,555,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $864,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,083 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,898,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

NYSE:UNH opened at $263.87 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $186.00 and a 52 week high of $271.16. The company has a market capitalization of $252.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $4,068,215.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,402 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,384.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,745 shares of company stock worth $24,995,290 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

