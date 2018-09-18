KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 3rd

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th.

KAR Auction Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. KAR Auction Services has a payout ratio of 46.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KAR Auction Services to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $64.55.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.01 million. research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $629,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 8,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $525,027.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,749 shares of company stock valued at $21,061,615 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

