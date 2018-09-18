JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Goldcorp (GG) Target Price to $16.00

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.80% from the company’s previous close.

GG has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

Shares of NYSE:GG opened at $10.54 on Monday. Goldcorp has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Goldcorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Goldcorp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 32.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,761,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772,041 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 232.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,015,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608,028 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp in the second quarter worth $19,927,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 527.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,327,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Goldcorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,588,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,515 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

