JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s 2nd Largest Position

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $84,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. FSI Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $389.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 billion. equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.13.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.