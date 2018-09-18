JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) a GBX 4,400 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,400 ($57.31) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.41) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.73) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.69) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,200 ($67.73).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,669 ($47.79) on Friday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 4,064 ($52.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.51).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.64) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Kingsley Wheaton sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,191 ($54.59), for a total transaction of £68,941.95 ($89,803.24). Also, insider Alan Davy acquired 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,931 ($51.20) per share, with a total value of £1,533.09 ($1,996.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45 shares of company stock valued at $177,525.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

