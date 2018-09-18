Joulecoin (XJO) Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Joulecoin (CURRENCY:XJO) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Joulecoin has a market capitalization of $202,825.00 and $19.00 worth of Joulecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joulecoin has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Joulecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013024 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000048 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00057848 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00093925 BTC.

Joulecoin Coin Profile

Joulecoin (XJO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2013. Joulecoin’s total supply is 36,733,203 coins. Joulecoin’s official Twitter account is @JouleCoin . The official website for Joulecoin is www.jouleco.in

Buying and Selling Joulecoin

Joulecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joulecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joulecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joulecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

