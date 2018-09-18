Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Receives $175.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.40.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

In other news, CEO Guy Grainger sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $30,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341 shares in the company, valued at $207,774.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 36.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 81,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $120.12 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

