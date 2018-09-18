Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JNJ. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.87.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $139.96 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $373.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $3,909,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,310,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,241 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,927.7% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 129,463,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 129,450,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,456,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,673,000 after purchasing an additional 185,136 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,999,000 after purchasing an additional 541,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 149.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,174,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295,992 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.