Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holdings Reduced by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

