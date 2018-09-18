Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in WPX Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in WPX Energy by 132.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

WPX opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.