Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $64.65 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,034 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,083 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $64,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. King Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 272,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

