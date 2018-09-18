Jane Street Group LLC Sells 110,016 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,016 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,509,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,571,000 after acquiring an additional 29,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,060,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,205,000 after acquiring an additional 55,683 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $73,415,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 613,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,956,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $77.96.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

