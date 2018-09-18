Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,794 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF were worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,808,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 782,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 507,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 470,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 306,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 25,786 shares during the period.

Shares of IPE stock opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

