Jane Street Group LLC Buys 40,814 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 336.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,814 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ian Highley sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.80, for a total transaction of $2,663,536.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $34,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,502 shares of company stock worth $6,314,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of LFUS opened at $217.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.03 and a 1 year high of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $459.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

