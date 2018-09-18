istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 3,924 Shares of Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 3,924 shares of istar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $66,315.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,391,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,908,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 129,600 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $2,118,960.00.
NYSE STAR opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. istar Inc has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. istar’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in istar during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in istar during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in istar during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in istar by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 25,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in istar during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of istar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
About istar
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.
