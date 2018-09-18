istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 3,924 Shares of Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 3,924 shares of istar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $66,315.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,391,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,908,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get istar alerts:

On Thursday, September 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 129,600 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $2,118,960.00.

NYSE STAR opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. istar Inc has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. istar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $171.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. istar’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that istar Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. istar’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in istar during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in istar during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in istar during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in istar by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 25,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in istar during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of istar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.