iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,647,011 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 24,718,003 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,777,107 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.26 and a 52 week high of $83.62.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.