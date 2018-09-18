iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) Shares Sold by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 1.4% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 44,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 57,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 1.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 11.5% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 0.8% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 80,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

