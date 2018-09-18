iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,415 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 172.8% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $234.93 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

