iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. (IXP) Position Lowered by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. (BMV:IXP) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 51,433 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 130.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 49,126 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. during the first quarter valued at $2,045,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 18.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 159,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:IXP opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

