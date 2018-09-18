iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Shares Bought by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Green Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $174.39 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $177.02.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.