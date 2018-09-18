iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 1,289.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a $0.1055 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

